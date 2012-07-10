IMF's Lagarde urges caution over protectionism

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday said the global economic situation was worrisome and urged countries to be cautious of protectionism.

Lagarde described as “quite alarming” a report published by the World Trade Organization in June which said the world’s trading nations were succumbing to protectionism in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Lagarde was speaking during a visit to Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which she said was doing well citing growth above 6 percent and low public debt. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Michael Perry)