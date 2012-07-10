FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde says Indonesia needs prudent monetary policy
July 10, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says Indonesia needs prudent monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia needs prudent monetary policy and a flexible exchange rate to safeguard it against external risks, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

“Greater investment, both domestic and foreign and especially in infrastructure, is key to increasing growth even further in Indonesia,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a news conference during a visit to Jakarta.

“The authorities recognise that policy initiatives in a number of areas would enhance the quality and equity aspects of growth. Prudent monetary policy and a flexible exchange rate remain important to safeguard against external risks,” she said.

Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Kim Coghill

