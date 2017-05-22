JAKARTA May 22 Indonesian police have detained
more than 140 men after raiding what authorities described as a
gay prostitution ring being run out of an entertainment venue in
the north of the capital, Jakarta, a police spokesman said on
Monday.
Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said in a statement
officials had "detained 141 people who violated pornography
laws".
He said 10 suspects, including the owner of the club and
several staff members, had been charged, while the others were
being questioned.
Indonesia has strict anti-pornography laws under which
offenders can face up to 15 years imprisonment. The maximum
penalty for downloading pornographic material is four years in
jail or a 2 billion rupiah ($150,350) fine.
Sunday night's raid came amid concerns over a backlash
against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT)
community in the world's largest Muslim-majority country.
Homosexuality is not illegal under Indonesian law, but the
LGBT community has come under pressure recently after government
officials expressed reservations last year about activism by its
members.
Two men were sentenced to public caning last week in the
ultra-conservative province of Aceh on the northern tip of
Sumatra island after being convicted of engaging in gay sex. It
was the first such ruling since anti-homosexuality laws were
introduced in the province in 2014.
Aceh is the only Indonesian province that criminalises
same-sex relations and that uses Islamic law as its legal code
in addition to the national criminal code.
($1 = 13,302.0000 rupiah)
