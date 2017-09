JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian carrier Lion Air plans to start flights to China early next year, CEO Rudy Lumingkewas told reporters on Monday.

The company is considering routes to Guangzhou, Shanghai and other areas in China, Lumingkewas said. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)