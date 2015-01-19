FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Lion Group CEO mulls future with firm after joining president's team
January 19, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Lion Group CEO mulls future with firm after joining president's team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Kirana is Lion Group, not Lion Air, CEO)

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lion Group’s CEO Rusdi Kirana said he would decide over the next three months his future with the company after being appointed to the president’s advisory board.

President Joko Widodo on Monday appointed Kirana to be a member of his nine-member advisory board.

“(Under Indonesian law), it says that every member of the board should leave their political or business position. So we will see in the next three months,” he told reporters after the inauguration of the board.

Kirana has spent the past few years grooming Lion Air Chief Executive Rudy Lumingkewas as a possible successor. He has also trained a nephew as a potential future leader.

As a board member, Kirana will provide regular advice to the president but it was not yet clear which sector he would be responsible for.

Kirana, who is of ethnic Chinese descent, last year joined the small Islamic PKB party, which is part of Widodo’s coalition, aiming to promote a more pluralistic Indonesia.

He told Reuters in March he also wanted to create a political legacy. (Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Mark Potter)

