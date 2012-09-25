FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lion Air targets more jets, no decision yet - CEO
September 25, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Lion Air targets more jets, no decision yet - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Lion Air is pondering further aircraft purchases to accommodate the country’s rapid aviation growth but has not yet made a decision, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“The market is growing very fast. We are looking but it depends on pricing and many other factors,” Rusdi Kirana told Reuters.

“We are talking but we have not made any decisions,” he added in a telephone interview.

He was responding to comments by U.S. aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton who said earlier that Indonesia’s largest domestic airline could place an order for as many as 100 Airbus aircraft, breaking into one of Boeing’s largest customers.

Earlier this month, Lion Air also said it was already in talks with Boeing to buy 10 787 Dreamliners worth $1.9 billion as the budget carrier aims to tap the long haul market.

The plan would extend an initial deal in June to buy five 787 Dreamliner passenger jets.

