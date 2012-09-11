FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Lion Air, Sriwijaya Air in talks to buy 30 Boeing jets
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Lion Air, Sriwijaya Air in talks to buy 30 Boeing jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Lion Air is in talks with Boeing to buy 10 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total list price of $1.9 billion as the budget carrier aims to tap the long haul market, a company director said on Tuesday.

The plan is part of its initial deal with Boeing in June when it bought five 787 Dreamliner passenger jets worth a total list price of $967.5 million, said Edward Sirait, a director at Lion Air.

The move puts pressure on Garuda Indonesia and Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd because it will enable Lion Air to serve a broader range of destinations.

Sriwijaya Air, the nation’s third biggest airline by market share, is also planning to buy 20 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation jets over the next two years worth around $1.5 billion, a director said.

“The plan is to replace our old Boeing fleet such as the 737-200 and 737-500,” said Toto Nursatyo, Sriwijaya’s commercial director, adding that Boeing will deliver six 737-800 NG jets this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.