October 12, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's Tangguh faces LNG supply problem -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Tangguh oil and gas project, operated by British energy giant BP, faces production delays that could hamper its capacity to deliver cargoes of liquefied natural gas, the state oil and gas regulator said.

“Tangguh has a problem with one of its loading lines that could mean we have to reduce production,” Gde Pradnyana, deputy of operation control at BPMigas told Reuters via text message on Thursday.

Pradnyana did not say what caused the problem or estimate how long it might take to resolve.

BP officials were not available to comment.

The regulator suggested this week that BP might offer four LNG cargoes for sale on the spot market in October, as part of the eight cargoes it had planned to offer this year.

The Tangguh field is situated in Bintuni Bay off the coast of Indonesia’s Papua province, and has two liquefaction trains with a capacity of up to 3.8 million mt/year of LNG.

