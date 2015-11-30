FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro LNG aims to triple cargo output in 2016
November 30, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro LNG aims to triple cargo output in 2016

Wilda Asmarini

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Donggi-Senoro liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant aims to produce 36 cargoes of LNG in 2016, up from an estimated 12 cargoes this year, the plant’s president director Gusrizal said in a press conference Monday.

Out of the targeted production next year, 23 cargoes are expected to be sold to long term buyers, and the remaining 13 cargoes will be sold to spot buyers, Gusrizal added.

Donggi-Senoro shipped its first LNG cargo in August.

Shareholders in the 2 million-tonne-per-year (MTPA) Donggi-Senoro project include Mitsubishi Corporation, South Korea’s Kogas, Indonesia’s Medco Energi Internasional and Indonesia’s state energy firm Pertamina. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

