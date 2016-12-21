JAKARTA Dec 21 Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant has secured buyers for 31 cargoes of LNG it plans to export next year, Aditya Mandala, corporate affairs director of the plant told reporters on Wednesday.

The plant will produce 40 cargoes in 2017 leaving nine cargoes that will be sold in the spot market, including to domestic buyers.

The plant produced 40 cargoes of LNG this year, higher than its initial plan of 36 cargoes because "a lot of factors supported our upstream production," Mandala said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)