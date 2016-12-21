JAKARTA Dec 21 Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant has secured buyers for 31
cargoes of LNG it plans to export next year, Aditya Mandala,
corporate affairs director of the plant told reporters on
Wednesday.
The plant will produce 40 cargoes in 2017 leaving nine
cargoes that will be sold in the spot market, including to
domestic buyers.
The plant produced 40 cargoes of LNG this year, higher than
its initial plan of 36 cargoes because "a lot of factors
supported our upstream production," Mandala said.
