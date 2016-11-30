FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
November 30, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 9 months ago

Indonesia's Tangguh LNG looks to sell 2017-2019 cargoes -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Tangguh LNG project has invited market participants to bid for 2017-2019 cargoes.

The Indonesian firm is offering between eight and 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes per year, two trading sources with direct knowledge of the invitation said.

Bids are due on Dec. 5, the sources said, adding buyers were not obligated to bid for all the supplies and could selectively bid for any number of cargoes.

Indonesia is oversupplied with the super-cooled fuel, and had 63 uncommitted cargoes of LNG for 2017 delivery from Indonesia's Tangguh and Bontang projects, Wiratmaja Puja, the country's Director General of Oil and Gas, said in October. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Mark Potter)

