JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Loan growth in Indonesia may be lower than 15 percent this year and is seen between 15 percent and 17 percent next year, the country’s deputy central bank governor said on Monday.

Loan growth is declining because of lower liquidity in Indonesia’s banking sector, Halim Alamsyah told reporters. The slowdown is also in line with the global trend, he added. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edmund Klamann)