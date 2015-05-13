FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's c. bank gov says may cut property, auto LTV ratio in May
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's c. bank gov says may cut property, auto LTV ratio in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia may cut the loan-to-value ratio for the property and auto sectors as soon as this month, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

“It may be implemented this month,” Agus Martowardojo told reporters, when asked about the possibility of the cut. He said the magnitude is still being discussed.

Indonesia’s economic growth in the first quarter slumped to its weakest annual pace since 2009, hit by a collapse in commodities and weak government spending. Gross domestic product rose 4.71 percent in January-March from a year ago, below the market’s median forecast of 4.95 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.