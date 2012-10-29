FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct. 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct. 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT --------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1411.94     -0.07    -1.030  
 USD/JPY                   79.65        0.04     0.030  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7451         --    -0.003  
 SPOT GOLD                 1715.36      0.27     4.600  
 US CRUDE                  86.01       -0.31    -0.270  
 DOW JONES                 13107.21     0.03      3.53  
 ASIA ADRS                120.07      -0.85     -1.03  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
  

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher     
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand underperforms on the week 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, down for week        
> Treasuries prices gain on safe-haven support            
> Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms                      
> Gold holds gains, but firm dollar weighs               
> Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm    
> Palm oil rises to 1-month high ahead of holiday weekend 
    
STOCKS TO WATCH
> State-owned coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam
 reported its Q3 net profit was down 5 percent to 2.2
trillion rupiah ($229.05 million), on revenue that was up 15
percent to 8.72 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor
Daily)
> State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga is ready to
acquire a 60 percent stake in PT Bakrie Toll Road, which owns
concession rights for the 75-km Batang-Semarang toll road, said
CEO Adityawarman, adding that the two parties were set to
discuss the acquisition plan in November. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Jasa Marga recorded a net profit of 1.25 trillion rupiah
($130.14 million) in the first nine months, up 34 percent
year-on-year, boosted by revenues that grew 38 percent to 5.59
trillion rupiah, exceeding its 2012 full-year target of 5.4
trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
> Two paper producers, PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper and
PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia, controlled by Sinarmas
Group, plan to repay a 421.86 billion rupiah bond loan on
November 30, or earlier than its expiration date in October
2017, said director Suhendra Wiriadinata. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Electronics distributor PT Agis, via its unit PT
Agis Resources, has invited China Coal Geology Mining to work on
its 5,000-hectare gold mine project in West Sumatra, said Agis
corporate secretary Noor Syahriel. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor
Daily)
> Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association reported tyre sales
from January to September fell 3 percent to 37.4 million units
from 38.46 million units in the same period last year, due to
declining exports that are expected to impact the industry until
the first half of 2013, said chairman Aziz Pane. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT Surya Esa Perkasa plans to build an ammonia plant
in Central Sulawesi with a total investment of $750 million,
said corporate secretary Kanishk Laroya, adding that the company
has invited a Japanese partner to work on the project. (Kontan)
> Transportation firm PT Eka Sari Lorena Transport plans to buy
120 Mercedes-Benz buses next year, said CEO Eka Sari Lorena. The
company plans to sell around 35 percent of its enlarged capital
in an initial public offering scheduled for the first half of
2013, and expects to raise 300 billion rupiah ($31.23 million).
(Kontan)
> State pharmaceuticals company PT Kalbe Farma plans
to spend 800 billion rupiah ($83.29 million) on capital
expenditure next year to expand products and acquire companies,
said finance director Vidjongtius. (Investor Daily)
> Indonesia's automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo)
sees car sales in October reaching 85,000-90,000 units, down
from 102,111 a month earlier, said chairman Sudirman Maman
Rusdi. (Investor Daily)

     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS 
> Indonesia militant arrests show shift to
violence 
> Borneo says split looms for Bumi's Indonesian partners
 
     
($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

