Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 5

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0205 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 100.21 0.18 0.18 US 10YR 2.52 0.68 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1247.66 -0.12 -1.53 US CRUDE 101.28 0.04 0.04 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59 -0.80 FTSE 100 6421.67 3.08 191.80 ------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks swept up by Europe rally, euro sulks

SE Asia Stocks-Late selling hits Thai stocks; others off highs

STOCKS TO WATCH - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma plans to expand its business into Vietnam, said CEO Rusdi Rosman, adding that the firm is currently looking for local partners to build pharmacies. The company’s corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto added that it expects to open five to 10 pharmacies in Vietnam, starting by end of this year. The firm aims to raise 1.3 trillion Indonesian rupiah in a bond issuance in the third quarter to finance regional expansion including in Malaysia. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Toyota Astra Motor, a unit of car maker PT Astra International, has sold 215,044 cars from January to June, CEO Jhony Darmawan said in a statement. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Mid-sized property developer PT Intiland Development through its unit PT Intiwhiz International plans to develop eight budget hotels by the end of this year, said CEO Moedjianto Soesilo Tjahjono, adding that the firm just completed construction of one hotel in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, to add to its existing four hotels. The firm will develop another three hotels in Jakarta and Bali this year.(Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Lim Gunawan Haryanto, one of Indonesia’s richest men, plans to develop through his Harita Group a bauxite smelter worth $1 billion with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per year in Ketapang, West Kalimantan, said Harita’s CEO, adding that it will start first-phase construction in July. The firm said the project will be able to employ around 2,000 workers. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Indonesia’s oil and gas regulatory task force SKK Migas said that only 43 wells were drilled in the first half of this year or 49 percent of the government’s total target of 87 wells. (Investor Daily) - PT Pertamina EP, a subsidiary of state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, said its oil output in the first half reached 122,000 barrels per day, lower than an earlier target of 123,000 bpd. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Cable manufacturer PT Voksel Electric booked sales of 1.1 trillion Indonesian rupiah in the first half, said CEO Heru Gondokusumo, adding that the firm expects 2013 sales to reach 2.87 trillion Indonesian rupiah. (Investor Daily) - Indonesia’s biggest toll road operator PT Jasa Marga plans to issue bonds worth 2.1 trillion Indonesian rupiah in October to refinance its maturing debt totalling 1.7 trillion Indonesian rupiah and to disburse capital for its units, said CEO Adityawarman. (Investor Daily)

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces to 5-wk high on Europe’s stimulus hopes > US dollar leaps as ECB & BoE recommit to easy money > Gold dips as ECB weighs on euro; eyes on US jobs data > Oil dips towards $105 as supply concerns ease

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia to offer 7 pct stake in Newmont mine to local govt > Freeport Indonesia says open-pit mine at full capacity > INTERVIEW-Coal miner Bukit Asam faces setback on $3.7 bln in railway projects > Indonesia’s new tin purity norms to slash exports, lift prices > Macquarie cuts Bank Negara Indonesia target price

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com Keywords: MARKETS INDONESIA STOCKS/ (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Kanupriya Kapoor)