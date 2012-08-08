FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Aug 8
August 8, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT --------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG  
 S&P 500                  1401.35      0.51       7.12 
 USD/JPY                    78.63      0.08       0.06 
 US 10YR                1.62     -0.72      -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                1609.54     -0.07      -1.14 
 US CRUDE                   93.27     -0.43      -0.40 
 DOW JONES               13168.60      0.39      51.09 
 ASIA ADRS                120.32      0.80       0.96 
 FTSE 100                5841.24      0.56      32.47   
-------------------------------------------------------------  

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high as policy optimism
persists. 
    SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia. 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists            
> Prices slide as investors hope for policymaker action   
> Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market           
> Gold eases after stimulus hopes spur 3-day rise        
> Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope   
> Palm oil falls to 1-week low, data eyed                 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> State gas company Perusahaan Gas Negara says it
wants to be part of the Trans-Java gas pipeline project, plans
to spend about 2 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($211.25 million) on
the project. (Investor Daily)
> Bank Central Asia says Credit Suisse Ltd and the
Hong Kong branch of Deutsche Bank AG have bought its 90.9
million treasury stocks in a deal worth 699.9 billion Indonesian
rupiah. (Investor Daily) 
> PT Aneka Tambang finance director Djaja M. Tambunan
says six credit export agencies in both Europe and Asia are
willing to provide up to $790 million to develop its ferronickle
processing plant in Halmahera, Maluku. (Investor Daily) 
> Finance minister Agus Martowardojo says Indonesia plans to
spend at least 170 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($17.96 billion)
on infrastructure in 2013 to achieve its economic growth target
of 6.8-7.2 percent next year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans to raise up to 2.7
trillion Indonesian rupiah ($285.19 million) from a rights issue
in October. (Kontan)
> Home appliance retailer Ace Hardware plans to boost
its 2012 capital expenditure to 190 billion Indonesian rupiah
($20.07 million) from an earlier target of 30 billion Indonesian
rupiah ($3.17 million), to open more outlets. (Kontan) 
> Bukaka Teknik Utama plans to develop a ferronickel processing
plant in South Sulawesi, with a production capacity of 14,000
tonnes per year. (Kontan)
> The public works ministry reports national construction
spending in H1 2012 reached 80.8 trillion Indonesian rupiah
($8.53 billion), which represents 53.5 percent of its full-year
target. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Danareksa plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion
Indonesian rupiah ($105.62 million) over the next two years,
with the first issuance worth half that amount expected this
year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS 
> Indonesia's Timah stops tin spot sales         
> Indonesia sells 540 bln rph in sukuk auction   
     
($1 = 9467.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)

