Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Aug 9
August 9, 2012 / 3:11 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market. 

 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1402.22      0.06%     0.870 
 USD/JPY                   78.54        0.18%     0.140 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6795          --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1614.89      0.22%     3.600 
 US CRUDE                  93.55        0.21%     0.200 
 DOW JONES                 13175.64     0.05%      7.04 
 ASIA ADRS                120.03      -0.24%     -0.29 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  


    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high as policy optimism
persists. 
    SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia. 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four            
> TREASURIES-Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand 
> Kiwi first casualty on data-filled day                  
 
> Gold inches up; investors await policy clarity          
> Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw        
> Palm oil slips to 8-week low on higher stocks view      
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Adaro Energy Tbk CEO Garibaldi Thohir said the
firm eyes a 3x600 megawatt coal-fired power plant project worth
between $3-$3.5 billion in South Sumatera. (Investor Daily)
> PT Jasa Marga Tbk said it has bought 21.24 percent
shares worth 137 billion Indonesian rupiah, in toll road
operator PT Trans Lingkar Kita Jaya that currently owns a
14.64-kilometer Cinere-Jagowari toll road. (Kontan)
> PT Bank Panin Tbk has disbursed loans totaling 627.5
billion Indonesian rupiah to PT Cahaya Fajar Kaltim to finance
its steam power plant project in East Kalimantan. (Bisnis
Indonesia)

     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS 
> Indonesia's July forex reserves at $106.56 bln 
> Indonesia to import 260,000T of raw sugar      
> Indonesia may cut food import duties           
         
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Sunil Nair)

