Indonesia c.bank "heavily" intervenes to defend rupiah - traders
#Financials
August 12, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank "heavily" intervenes to defend rupiah - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank was spotted “heavily” intervening to defend the rupiah on Wednesday, traders said, as the currency fell to a level last seen during the Asian financial crisis 17 years ago.

The rupiah was down 1.6 percent to 13,820 per dollar as of 0450 GMT, after hitting 13,825, its weakest since July 1998.

Bank Indonesia Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told Reuters earlier that the central bank will guard the rupiah against volatility, adding that the currency’s depreciation does not reflect economic fundamentals.

He declined to comment further.

One trader in Jakarta said he believed the central bank had spent no more than $400 million on Wednesday to support the rupiah. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

