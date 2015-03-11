FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian rupiah falls 1 pct to fresh 17-year low
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian rupiah falls 1 pct to fresh 17-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s rupiah fell 1 percent to a fresh 17-year low on Wednesday as foreign investors sold the currency amid lower stock and bond prices.

The rupiah was at 13,225 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998, as of 0435 GMT.

Jakarta shares slid 0.9 percent, while the 10-year bond yield rose to 7.568 percent, its highest since Jan. 20.

The rupiah has lost 6.4 percent against the dollar so far in 2015, becoming the worst performing Asian currency so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.