Indonesia rupiah up 1 pct, stocks jump on inflows
August 27, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia rupiah up 1 pct, stocks jump on inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah rose 1 percent on Thursday as Jakarta shares extended gains on inflows and after traders said the central bank was spotted directly intervening to support the currency.

The rupiah strengthened to 13,980 per dollar from the previous close of 14,120. Local stocks jumped 4.5 percent. {ID:nL4N1122XK]

Earlier, traders said Bank Indonesia (BI) was spotted directly selling dollars, not though agent banks, to lift the rupiah.

The unusual move indicated strong determination of the authority to support the second-worst performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Fransiska Nangoy)

