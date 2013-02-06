FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank reiterates NDF ban, wants onshore forward fx mkt
February 6, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia c.bank reiterates NDF ban, wants onshore forward fx mkt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank plans to send a letter to commercial banks reiterating an existing ban on trading in offshore rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDF) and urged them to use the onshore forward rupiah market instead, officials said on Wednesday.

“NDF is not allowed because the transaction doesn’t have underlying assets...This letter is to reiterate, reminding the banks to not use NDF,” said Bank Indonesia spokesman Difi Johansyah.

“We endorse banks to use the local forward rate...We want the forward onshore market to be more liquid in the future so that it can be a benchmark,” he added.

The move comes after internal reviews by banks in Singapore found evidence that traders colluded to manipulate rates in the offshore foreign exchange market, according to a source with knowledge of the inquiries. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

