Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 7
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Fly fast, and electric
November 7, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
             
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT --------------  
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                    80.20     -0.10       -0.08 
 US 10YR                1.69      0.72        0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                1685.45      0.09        1.46 
 US CRUDE                   85.72      0.08        0.07 
 DOW JONES               13112.44      0.15       19.28 
 ASIA ADRS                120.77      0.85        1.02 
 FTSE 100                5839.06     -0.50      -29.49 
  
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US
election 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows
 

   MARKET NEWS:
 > Wall St rises in thin trade before US election         
 > Prices up before US vote, Greece worries mount         
 > Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates           
 > Gold rises on short-covering, US election eyed         
 > Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies  
 > Political risk box on Indonesia                  

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers expects to secure
a $165 million loan in December to finance its 2013 capital
expenditure, said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto. (Investor
Daily)
    - NSL Investment Inc has sold 3.4 billion shares or 7
percent shares in PT Pakuwon Jati through a private placement,
at a price of 240 rupiah per share, a source said. (Investor
Daily)
    - PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya said it plans to
raise 1.44 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($149.69 million) from a
rights issue, releasing 5.53 billion shares at 260 rupiah per
share. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Adi Sarana Armada expects to raise 530.4
billion rupiah from selling 1.36 billion shares at a price of
390 rupiah per share in an initial public offering, said Benny
Hardiman Setiabrata CEO PT Buana Capital. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Mid-sized property developer PT Intiland Development
 booked a third-quarter net profit of 141.5 billion
rupiah, up 34 percent from a year earlier as revenue rose 35
percent to 852.3 billion rupiah, said director Archied
Notopradono. (Kontan)
   
 INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 
> Indonesia to review raw ore export rules       
> Indonesia imports 2.174 mln T raw sugar in yr to Aug
 

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS  
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong     
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ  
      
    OTHER MARKETS  
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds   
    ADR Report    LME metals   
      
    STOCKS NEWS  
    US  
    Europe  
    Asia    
      
    DIARIES & DATA  
    U.S. earnings diary           
    European earnings diary       
    Asia Macro                    

    TOP NEWS  
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company news European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms  
    Financials          General/political  
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com

    ($1 = 9620.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Matthew Bigg; Editing by Anand
Basu)

0 : 0
