Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 7

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

-------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT
--------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

USD/JPY 80.20 -0.10 -0.08
US 10YR 1.69 0.72 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1685.45 0.09 1.46
US CRUDE 85.72 0.08 0.07
DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15 19.28
ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85 1.02
FTSE 100 5839.06 -0.50 -29.49

-------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers expects to secure a $165 million loan in December to finance its 2013 capital expenditure, said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto. (Investor Daily)

- NSL Investment Inc has sold 3.4 billion shares or 7 percent shares in PT Pakuwon Jati through a private placement, at a price of 240 rupiah per share, a source said. (Investor Daily)

- PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya said it plans to raise 1.44 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($149.69 million) from a rights issue, releasing 5.53 billion shares at 260 rupiah per share. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

- PT Adi Sarana Armada expects to raise 530.4 billion rupiah from selling 1.36 billion shares at a price of 390 rupiah per share in an initial public offering, said Benny Hardiman Setiabrata CEO PT Buana Capital. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Mid-sized property developer PT Intiland Development booked a third-quarter net profit of 141.5 billion rupiah, up 34 percent from a year earlier as revenue rose 35 percent to 852.3 billion rupiah, said director Archied Notopradono. (Kontan)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS

> Indonesia to review raw ore export rules

> Indonesia imports 2.174 mln T raw sugar in yr to Aug

($1 = 9620.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Matthew Bigg; Editing by Anand Basu)