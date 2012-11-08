FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 8
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 8, 2012 / 2:36 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1394.53     -2.37%   -33.860 
 USD/JPY                   79.96       -0.04%    -0.030 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6812          --     0.037 
 SPOT GOLD                 1719.09      0.16%     2.780 
 US CRUDE                  84.93        0.58%     0.490 
 DOW JONES                 12932.73    -2.36%   -312.95 
 ASIA ADRS                119.77      -1.42%     -1.72 
 INDONESIAN STOCKS        4350.42      0.84%     36.15 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on worry over U.S. fiscal 
cliff 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week 
highs 
 
   MARKET NEWS:
 >Wall St sinks after election as 'fiscal cliff' eyed     
 >Prices jump as Obama win drives monetary policy view   
 >Yen rallies on risk aversion; NZD hit by jobs data    
 >Gold flat as U.S. fiscal worries boost dollar         
 >Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote 
 >Political risk box on Indonesia                  

    STOCKS TO WATCH
 > State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to acquire Canadian
Coastal Energy Co, aiming to enlarge its overseas
assets, said director Afdal Bahaudin. (Bisnis Indonesia)
 > Coal miner PT ABM Investama is optimistic about
achieving its 2013 full-year output target of 6-7 million
tonnes, up 50-70 percent from this year's forecast of 4 million
tonnes, due to strong demand. (Kontan)
> Mobile phone retailer PT Erajaya Swasembada saw
third-quarter sales more than double, said director Djatmiko
Wardoyo. The firm is optimistic about achieving 2012 sales of
12.5 trillion rupiah, higher than an earlier target of 10.8
trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
 
 INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > C.bank to hold rates steady this week      
 > Indonesia cbank sees GDP up 6.3 pct in Q4  
 > Indonesia metal export policy in limbo     
 > Indonesia has $75 bln of FDI in pipeline   
 > L'Oreal sees Indonesia as fastest Asia mkt   
 > Indonesia palm refining capacity to jump   
 > Weather hits Indonesia 2013 sugar output   
   
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS  
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong     
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ  
      
    OTHER MARKETS  
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds   
    ADR Report    LME metals   
      
    STOCKS NEWS  
    US  
    Europe  
    Asia    
      
    DIARIES & DATA  
    U.S. earnings diary           
    European earnings diary       
    Asia Macro                    

    TOP NEWS  
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company news European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms  
    Financials          General/political  
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.