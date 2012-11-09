FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 9
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 9, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1377.51     -1.22%   -17.020 
 USD/JPY                   79.5         0.06%     0.050 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6267          --     0.009 
 SPOT GOLD                 1734.84      0.28%     4.850 
 US CRUDE                  85.25        0.19%     0.160 
 DOW JONES                 12811.32    -0.94%   -121.41 
 ASIA ADRS                118.74      -0.86%     -1.03 
 THAI STOCKS              1293.70     -0.27%     -4.46 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries,
European uncertainty 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation
stocks weak 
 
   MARKET NEWS:
 >Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries       
 >Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff, Europe fears        
 >Euro near 2-month low after ECB highlights economic woes 
 >Gold heads for biggest weekly rise since late-Aug       
 >Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise   
 >Political risk box on Indonesia                  

    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera plans to issue
bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of 2013 to
refinance a loan, said finance director Sjambiri Lioe. (Kontan)
> Property developer and hotel management PT Surya Semesta
Internusa booked revenues up 22.6 percent and net
profit up 192 percent in the third quarter, said corporate
secretary Utari Sulistiowati. (Kontan)
> PT Semen Gresik sees domestic cement consumption
reaching 84.9 million tonnes over the next five years, growing
from this year's forecast of around 54.7 million tonnes, said
CEO Dwi Seotjipto. (Investor Daily)
> Property developer PT Summarecon Agung plans to
acquire 100-200 hectares of land over the next three years with
a total investment of 500 billion rupiah to 1 trillion rupiah,
said CEO Johanes Mardjuki, adding the firm would build township
on that location. (Investor Daily)
> Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land booked
property sales of 4.95 trillion rupiah until the end of October,
or 99 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 5 trillion rupiah,
said investor relation officer Wibisono. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT Sentul City sees 2013 full-year revenues at 1
trillion rupiah, up 67 percent from this year's target of 600
billion rupiah, said corporate communication manager Nidia
Ichsan. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
 INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia c.bank holds rate at 5.75 pct        
> TEXT-Indonesia cbank policy statement          
> Indonesia cbank sells 9-mth SBI, yields higher 
> Cosmetics firms see beauty in Indonesia        
  
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

