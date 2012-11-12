FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 12
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
             
 -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ---------------  
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG  
 S&P 500                1379.85      0.17        2.34 
 USD/JPY                  79.42     -0.06       -0.05 
 US 10YR              1.61     -0.10        0.00 
 SPOT GOLD              1734.15      0.19        3.24 
 US CRUDE                 85.99     -0.09       -0.08 
 DOW JONES             12815.39      0.03        4.07 
 ASIA ADRS              119.18      0.37        0.44 
 FTSE 100              5769.68     -0.11       -6.37 
 ------------------------------------------------------------ 
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead losses on the week 
 
   MARKET NEWS:
 >Wall St ends higher, but investors still weary            
 >Prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails         
 >Euro rises as Greece approves budget law;Japan GDP awaited
                                                          
 >Gold ticks up on U.S. fiscal cliff worry                
 >Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitter   
 >Political risk box on Indonesia                   

    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Japan's automaker Toyota plans to spend up to 13 trillion
rupiah ($1.35 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years for
expansion in the local market and export. (Jakarta Post, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT GMF AeroAsia, a unit of PT Garuda Indonesia, plans to
construct four aircraft hangars over the next five years and 
invest between $160 million and $200 million, said CEO Richard
Budihadianto. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> The public works ministry plans to spend 8.40 trillion rupiah
on infrastructure development next year, under an economic
development master plan (MP3EI), said Djoko Murjanto, director
general for Bina Marga which oversees highways. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> The Electronic Marketers Club (EMC) said sales of electronics
goods rose 28 percent in the first nine months year-on-year to
21.4 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
    
 INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Tangguh LNG train 2 shut down after overheating 
> PT Bumi Resources gets court approval for audit 
> Indonesia says plans new mining rule after court verdict
                                                 
> Oct refined tin exports up 12 pct on mth       
> Indonesia may relax smelter deadline for miners 
> C.bank sees Q4 growth at 6.2-6.3 percent       

  
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
