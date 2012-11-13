FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 13
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
             
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT --------------  
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                    79.61      0.16         0.13 
 US 10YR                1.61      0.11         0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                1725.90     -0.11        -1.84 
 US CRUDE                   85.42     -0.18        -0.15 
 DOW JONES               12815.08      0.00        -0.31 
 ASIA ADRS                118.92     -0.22        -0.26 
 FTSE 100                5767.27     -0.04        -2.41 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by uncertainty over
US, Greece 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia hits 6-week low; global woes weigh
 
 
   MARKET NEWS:
 >'Fiscal cliff' standoff keeps Wall Street subdued         
 >U.S. bond market closed for Veterans Day, to reopen Tuesday
                                                           
 >Euro near 2-month low as Greece deal up in the air      
 >Gold edges down, euro zone worry resurfaces             
 >Oil dips, 'fiscal cliff' outweighs geopolitical tension  
 >Political risk box on Indonesia                   

    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia estimates its exports value to reach $190 billion in
2013 due to bleak global economic outlook, said the country's
trade minister Gita Wirjawan (Jakarta Post)
> MNC Group, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, will soon
acquire all shares in toll road operator PT Bakrie Toll Road, a
unit of PT Bakrieland Development Tbk, as the two
parties have reached a deal, a source said. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
> The government plans to raise the cigarette excise in 2013 by
around 5-7 percent, said Agung Kuswandono, director general of
customs and excises at the finance ministry. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
> The Indonesia coal mining association (APBI) sees coal output
in 2013 will rise slightly to between 350 million and 360
million tonnes, from 340 million tonnes in 2012, due to
unpredictable global condition, said the chairman Bob Kamandanu.
(Bisnis Indonesia)

    
 INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia raises 7.5 trillion rupiah of bonds  

  
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

