Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 14
November 14, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
             
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
                             
 S&P 500                   1374.53      -0.4    -5.500   
                           
 USD/JPY                   79.45         0.1     0.080   
                           
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5962         --     0.002   
                           
 SPOT GOLD                 1727.94      0.18     3.050   
                           
 US CRUDE                  85.35       -0.04    -0.030   
                           
 DOW JONES                 12756.18    -0.46    -58.90   
                           
 ASIA ADRS                117.60      -1.11     -1.32   
                           
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro steady but U.S., Greek fears
linger 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai shares at 2-week low on global concerns
 
 
 >Microsoft leads Wall St lower, but retailers gain         
 >Bonds rise on concern about U.S., Europe economies       
 >Euro wobbles near 2-mth low;hurt by Greece, economy woes 
 >Gold inches up on steadier euro; platinum hits 3-wk high 
 >Brent crude falls on demand concerns, fragile economies  
> PT Semen Gresik Tbk acquired majority stake in
Vietnam-based Thang Long Cement JSC, which currently owns a
factory with production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes per year,
said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
> State-controlled toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk
 plans to spend around 6-7 trillion rupiah
($623.38-$727.27 million) on capital expenditure next year,
lower than 7.7 trillion rupiah this year, to acquire toll road
company, build new toll road and maintain existing toll roads,
Finance Director Reynaldi Hermansjah said. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
> Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk expects revenues in
2012 to remain unchanged at 6.63 trillion rupiah ($688.83
million), and net profits are seen lower than last year's 412.88
billion rupiah due to falling coal price, said Finance Director
Willy Adipradhana. (Investor Daily)
> PT Bank Mega Tbk's third-quarter net profit jumped
78 percent, with interest income rising 53 percent to 2.16
trillion rupiah ($224.42 million), said CEO J.B.
Kendarto.(Kontan)

    
> Court rules to dismantle energy regulator      
> BI sees Q4 balance of payments above $1.5 bln  
> Cbank sees no urgency to lift deposit rate     
    
    ($1 = 9,625 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
