Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 14

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.53 -0.4 -5.500 USD/JPY 79.45 0.1 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5962 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1727.94 0.18 3.050 US CRUDE 85.35 -0.04 -0.030 DOW JONES 12756.18 -0.46 -58.90 ASIA ADRS 117.60 -1.11 -1.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro steady but U.S., Greek fears linger SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai shares at 2-week low on global concerns MARKET NEWS: >Microsoft leads Wall St lower, but retailers gain >Bonds rise on concern about U.S., Europe economies >Euro wobbles near 2-mth low;hurt by Greece, economy woes >Gold inches up on steadier euro; platinum hits 3-wk high >Brent crude falls on demand concerns, fragile economies >Political risk box on Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Semen Gresik Tbk acquired majority stake in Vietnam-based Thang Long Cement JSC, which currently owns a factory with production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes per year, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > State-controlled toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk plans to spend around 6-7 trillion rupiah ($623.38-$727.27 million) on capital expenditure next year, lower than 7.7 trillion rupiah this year, to acquire toll road company, build new toll road and maintain existing toll roads, Finance Director Reynaldi Hermansjah said. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk expects revenues in 2012 to remain unchanged at 6.63 trillion rupiah ($688.83 million), and net profits are seen lower than last year's 412.88 billion rupiah due to falling coal price, said Finance Director Willy Adipradhana. (Investor Daily) > PT Bank Mega Tbk's third-quarter net profit jumped 78 percent, with interest income rising 53 percent to 2.16 trillion rupiah ($224.42 million), said CEO J.B. Kendarto.(Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Court rules to dismantle energy regulator > BI sees Q4 balance of payments above $1.5 bln > Cbank sees no urgency to lift deposit rate ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,625 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)