CVC Capital sells stakes in Indonesia's Matahari Dept Store - IFR
May 18, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

CVC Capital sells stakes in Indonesia's Matahari Dept Store - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 18 (Reuters) - A sale of shares in Indonesian retailer PT Matahari Department Store Tbk has been launched by units of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners , IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported.

Conrex, Asia Color Company and Meadow Asia, all units of CVC Capital Partners, are selling their stakes for up to 2.22 billion rupiah ($166,000), according to a term sheet.

Around 125,000 shares are being sold in the range of 17,000 rupiah to 17,800 rupiah, the report said. Matahari’s share price closed trading on Wednesday at 18,800 rupiah. ($1 = 13,384 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
