FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Medco to sell stake in liquid fuel unit to Puma Energy
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 11, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Medco to sell stake in liquid fuel unit to Puma Energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest listed oil company, PT Medco Energi Internasional, said on Thursday it would sell a majority stake in its liquid fuel storage unit PT Medco Sarana Kalibaru to energy firm Puma Energy LLC.

“We have entered into this strategic alliance ... to create the best fuel trading and distribution business in Indonesia and the surrounding region,” Medco Energi Chief Executive Lukman Mahfoedz said in a statement.

Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer B.V. , agreed to buy a stake of 63.88 percent in PT Medco Sarana Kalibaru and will form a partnership named PT Puma Medco Petroleum in early December, subject to review by the Indonesian regulatory authority, the company said.

The value of the deal has not yet been announced, but the partnership will make Indonesia the 34th country in which Puma Energy has operations.

Medco previously sold a 51 percent stake in its power unit PT Medco Power for $112 million to a consortium of investors led by Saratoga Capital, one of Indonesia’s leading private equity firms in December. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.