FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia's smelter investments, realised and planned
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia's smelter investments, realised and planned

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia was the world's top exporter of nickel ore and a major
bauxite producer until this year when the archipelago effectively halted all but processed metal
shipments in an effort to force miners to build smelters, winning the country bigger returns
from exports of its mineral resources.
    Following is a table of smelter investments - both realised and planned - based on data from
the country's investment coordinating board.
    
 #   Metal  Firm  Site  Investment   Output  Volume     Notes           
                                                        
                                                        
                           -(IN PRODUCTION)-            
     Nickel                                             
                                                        
 1          PT. Vale Indonesia Tbk^                     Contract currently being renegotiated
                  Soroako, South Sulawesi               
                        $580 million                    
                               nickel matte  80,953     
                                                        
 2          PT. Aneka Tambang Tbk^^                     Raw material from firm's own mine
                  Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi            
                        $297.7 million                  
                                ferronickel  17,000     
     Iron / Steel                                       
                                                        
 3          PT. Meratus Jaya Iron & Steel^^             Commercial production began Feb 2014  
                  Tanah Bumbu, South Kalimantan         
                        $142.3 million                  
                                sponge iron  315,000    
                                                        
 4          PT. Delta Prima Steel^                      Commercial production began Feb 2014  
                  Tanah Laut, South Kalimantan          
                        $26.9 million                   
                                sponge iron  100,000    
     Copper                                             
                                                        
 5          PT. Smelting^                               Continuation of PT. Smelting project
                  Gresik, East Java                     depends on results of renegotiation
                        $852.6 million                  of contracts of PT. Freeport Indonesia
                             copper cathode  300,000            and PT. Newmont Nusa Tenggara
                             sulphuric acid  900,000            as raw material suppliers.
                                anode slime  2,000      
                                copper slag  600,000    
                                     gypsum  31,000     
                           copper telluride  102        
     Aluminium                                          
                                                        
 6          PT. Indonesia Chemical Alumina^             Commercial production began April 2014
                  Sanggau, West Kalimantan              
                        $352.2 million                  
                            aluminium oxide  135,000    
                   (chemical grade alumina)             
                        aluminium hydroxide  165,000    
                     (aluminium tryhydrate)             
                                                        
                               ---                      
                        Total realised investments
                        $2,251.7 million                
                                                        
                                                        
                          -(BEING DEVELOPED)-           
     Aluminium                                          
                                                        
 7          PT. Borneo Alumindo Prima^                  Acquiring land
                  Ketapang, West Kalimantan             
                        $4.5 billion                    
                                    alumina  4,500,000  
                          (aluminium oxide)             
                                                        
 8          PT. Bintan Alumina Indonesia^               Acquiring land, initial port 
                  Bintan, Riau Islands                  construction to begin August
                        $100 million                    
                                    alumina  2,000,000  
                                                        
 9          PT. Well Harvest Winning Alumina Refinery^           
                  Ketapang, West Kalimantan             Land acquired, initial construction
                        $968.4 million                  
                                    alumina  2,000,000  
     Nickel                                             
                                                        
 10         PT. Aneka Tambang Tbk^^                     Land acquired, power plant construction 
                  Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi            has begun 
                        $522.7 million                  
                                ferronickel  500,000    
                                                        
 11         PT. Feni Haltim^^                           Land acquired, initial construction
                  East Halmahera, North Maluku          
                        $1,777.8 million                
                                ferronickel  27,000     
                                                        
                               ---                      
                        Total planned investments
                        $7,868.9 million                
                                                        
                                                        
                           -(IN PREPARATION)-           
     Aluminium                                          
            3 projects^                                 
                         $1,289.16 million              
            2 projects^^                                
                         $1,731.3 million                                                       
                                                                                                
     Iron / steel                                                                               
            5 projects^                                 
                        $1,325 million                                                          
            6 projects^^                                
                        $93.85 million                                                          
                                                                                                
     Nickel                                                                                     
            25 projects^                                
                        $12,786.36 million                                                      
            4 projects^^                                
                         $1,012.85 million                                                      
                                                                                                
     Copper                                                                                     
            3 projects^^                                
                         $2,952.4 million                                                       
                                                                                                
     Manganese                                                                                  
            3 projects^                                 
                         $31.1 million                                                          
                                                        
                              ----                      
                        Total investments in preparation
                        $21,222.02 million                                                      
                                                        
                               ---                      
                        TOTAL INVESTMENTS               
                        $31,342.62 million                                                      
 
    ^ Foreign investment company
    ^^ Domestic company
    
    Source: Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), 24 July 2014    
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by David
Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.