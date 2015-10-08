FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michelin to invest $500 million in Indonesia -govt minister
October 8, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Michelin to invest $500 million in Indonesia -govt minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin will invest $500 million on a rubber processing factory and plantations in Indonesia to produce synthetic rubber for export, the Southeast Asian nation’s industry minister said.

With Indonesian partner PT Barito Pacific, Michelin will build a factory in Banten in western Java and rubber plantations in Sumatra and Kalimantan, Saleh Husin told Reuters late on Wednesday.

“The ground-breaking is expected next year,” Husin added.

Calls and emails on Thursday to a Michelin representative in Indonesia went unanswered. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)

