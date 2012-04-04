FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport says confident Indonesia govt will honour contract
April 4, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 6 years

Freeport says confident Indonesia govt will honour contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold said it is confident Indonesia will honour its contract in light of a plan by the government to impose a 25 percent export tax on minerals, Ramdani Sirait, a spokesman for the company’s Indonesian unit, said on Wednesday.

Freeport Indonesia operates the Grasberg mine on Papua island which holds the world’s largest gold reserves and is the second largest copper mine.

“PT Freeport Indonesia is confident that government of Indonesia will honour articles in the existing contract of work,” Sirait said in an emailed statement.

The government is considering a hefty tax this year on mining exports to curb a production boom as miners try to exploit resources before a 2014 law that will require raw ore to be upgraded.

