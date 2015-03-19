FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia issues list of six-month mining export permits
March 19, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia issues list of six-month mining export permits

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp's 
Indonesian copper export permit was extended for six months on
Wednesday. 
    Below is a list of six-month export permits issued by the
Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry for the year-to-date, but
released late on Wednesday by the ministry's Director General,
Sukhyar. 
    The table below lists companies, concentrates and export
quota tonnage issued by the ministry:
    
    Company                        Mineral/concentrates  Tonnage
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores  Iron                3,000,000
    PT Lumbung Mineral Sentosa     Lead                    8,697
    PT Lumbung Mineral Sentosa     Zinc                    5,839
    PT Freeport Indonesia          Copper                940,989
    PT Smelting                    Anode Slime               800
    PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara       Copper                477,000
    PT Sumber Baja Prima           Iron Sand             300,000
    PT Sumber Baja Prima           Iron Sand Pellet      100,000
    PT Kapuas Prima Coal           Lead                   40,000
    PT Megatop Inti Selaras        Iron Sand             691,200
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    Below is a list of companies, smeltered material and export
quota tonnage issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources
Ministry:
    
    Company                        Mineral/concentrates  Tonnage
    ------------------------------------------------------------
    PT Indonesia Chemical Alumina    Alumina             300,000
    PT Aneka Tambang                 Ferro nickel         18,000
    PT Indoferro                     Nickel pig iron     250,000
    PT Cahaya Modern                 Nickel pig iron       8,640
    PT Vale Indonesia                Nickel matte         75,000
    PT Sambas Mineral Mining         Nickel pig iron      12,000
    PT Macika Mineral Industri       Ferro nickel         53,680
    PT Karyatama Konawe Utara        Nickel pig iron      50,000
    PT Bintang Delapan               Nickel pig iron     300,000
    PT Fajar Bhakti Lintas Nusantara Ferro nickel         50,000
    PT Gebe Sentra Nickel            Nickel hydroxide     24,000
    ------------------------------------------------------------

 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
