Indonesia to issue export quotas on mineral concentrates
January 28, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia to issue export quotas on mineral concentrates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to issue export quotas for processed minerals and concentrates soon, a senior mines ministry official said, as the government seeks to take greater control over shipments of its natural resources.

Hersonyo Wibowo, chief of mineral production supervision at the mines and energy ministry, said the new regulation could be issued within the next few days.

“We have to control mineral exports. We are also worried that once purification facilities (smelters) are ready there may be no (ore) reserves left,” Wibowo said at an industry conference.

The ministry is also in dicussion with the finance ministry over an export tax on mineral concentrate that has forced copper miners Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold and Newmont Mining Corp to suspend overseas shipments. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ed Davies)

