FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nickel producer Vale Indonesia's shares jump 5 pct after ore export ban
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 13, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nickel producer Vale Indonesia's shares jump 5 pct after ore export ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of PT Vale Indonesia , which processes its nickel ore domestically, rose by as much as 5.65 percent on Monday after the government halted mineral ore exports in an attempt to promote processing in Indonesia.

Shares of state-owned nickel miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) were up 1.53 percent in early trading. The broader Jakarta stock exchange was up 1.65 percent.

Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono approved the mineral ore export ban but, in last minute changes at the weekend, diluted it to allow exports of copper, iron ore, lead and zinc concentrates to continue. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.