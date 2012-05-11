Indonesia plans to limit miners' exports at 2009-10 volume

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - The Indonesian Trade Ministry on Friday announced plans to set a new quota for mineral exports, limiting mining companies to their 2009 or 2010 export volumes.

“Mineral export quotas will be determined annually based on 2009 or 2010 export performance. For June-August 2012 we will set the mineral export quota at about one-quarter of the 2010 export volume,” Trade director general Deddy Saleh said.

The move comes as part of a series of new regulations intended to boost state revenue from the mining sector in resource-rich Indonesia. (Reporting By Yayat Supriatna; Writing By Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)