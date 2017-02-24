JAKARTA Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa
Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional
has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper
concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday,
referring to a recommendation issued by the government last
week.
"AMNT will immediately resume export activities and continue
our mining operations at Batu Hijau as normal," Amman President
Director Rachmat Makkasau said in the statement.
Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry issued a
recommendation on Feb. 17 for Amman and fellow copper miner
Freeport-McMoRan Inc to export copper concentrates up to
February 16, 2018.
