Indonesia says new mining contract renewal rules due by year-end
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia says new mining contract renewal rules due by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Changes to Indonesia’s mining contact extension rules are likely to be in place by the end of the year, a government official said on Friday, a move that would allow U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to apply for an extension of its mining contract.

Freeport, which runs one of the world’s biggest copper mines in the eastern Indonesian province of Papua, has been seeking contract certainty from the government. Its existing mining contract is set to end in 2021 and present rules only allows talks on an extension two years before a contract is due to end.

“A revision to the government regulation on the time of a contract extension proposal, is now being processed in the economics ministry,” Bambang Gatot, director general of coal and mineral at the mines ministry told reporters.

“We expect it can be released soon, this year,” he said.

On Thursday, Freeport said it had been assured by the government of Indonesia that the mining contract for its Grasberg copper and gold mine will be extended beyond 2021. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
