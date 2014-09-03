FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's energy minister named suspect in graft case
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 3, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's energy minister named suspect in graft case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s powerful anti-corruption agency on Wednesday named the energy and mineral resources minister as a suspect in a graft case involving the extortion of state funds.

Jero Wacik is the third minister in the cabinet of outgoing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to be implicated in a high-profile corruption scandal.

“We have issued a letter on Sept. 2 that raises the status to suspect of JW (Jero Wacik) from the energy and mineral resources ministry,” Zulkarnain, deputy commissioner of the corruption eradication commission (KPK), told reporters.

Earlier this year, the religious affairs minister was named as a suspect in a case involving state funds allocated for the haj pilgrimage, while in 2012, the sports minister was forced to step down after being implicated in a graft case over the construction of a sports complex. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Gayatri Suroyo and Fergus Jensen; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Randy Fabi and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.