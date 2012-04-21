FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Indonesian mining policy maker dies - official
April 21, 2012

Key Indonesian mining policy maker dies - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s vice minister for energy and minerals, a key policy maker in the government’s drive to tighten mining regulations, died on Saturday in a mountaineering accident, said a senior government official.

Widjajono Partowidagdo was a central player in a government decision expected soon on whether to impose a 25 percent tax on mining exports this year and a 50 percent tax in 2013.

He was climbing Mount Tambora on Sumbawa island in eastern Indonesia when the incident happened on Saturday, a senior government official said.

“It’s confirmed that the vice minister has passed away,” Thamrin Sihite, a director general in the ministry told Reuters.

A series of mining and minerals regulations announced this year have rattled investors in the country, which is the world’s top exporter of thermal coal and refined tin and has a big minerals sector.

The regulations include a plan under which some foreign mining companies must divest 51 percent within 10 years and a proposed ban on the export of some unprocessed metals by 2014.

