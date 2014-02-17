FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia hopes to issue concentrate export permits by March
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia hopes to issue concentrate export permits by March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia does not expect to approve any export permits for mineral concentrates until next month at the earliest, a senior government official said on Monday.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono imposed a controversial mining law on Jan 12, which included a ban on unprocessed ore shipments and an export tax on concentrates. All exports have ground to a halt since the new regulation was introduced.

“Hopefully this March we will be ready to issue export recommendations,” Hersonyo Prio Wibowo, deputy director for mineral production supervision told Reuters by text. “Six companies have now applied for recommendation letters.”

In order to export, mineral exporters must first receive a recommendation letter from the mines ministry, before then applying to the trade ministry to become a registered exporter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.