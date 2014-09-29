FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia probe into deadly Freeport mining accident to take a week
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Indonesia probe into deadly Freeport mining accident to take a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s mining ministry expects an investigation into a deadly accident at Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s copper mine to take a week, and open-pit mining will not resume until its conclusion, a government official said on Monday.

Freeport on Saturday halted open-pit mining at its Grasberg copper mine, one of the world’s biggest, after a truck collision killed four.

“We can’t resume their operations until we know the cause of the accident. We hope it won’t take more than one week,” Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals at the mines ministry, told reporters.

A Freeport spokeswoman said the U.S.-based company was cooperating with the government to determine the cause of the accident.

Under normal conditions, the open pit produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day and the underground puts out about 80,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Michael Taylor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.