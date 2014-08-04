FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia says to resume copper concentrate exports by Wednesday
August 4, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Freeport Indonesia says to resume copper concentrate exports by Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Indonesia unit will resume copper concentrate exports by Wednesday, the company’s local CEO said on Monday, with an initial shipment of 10,000 tonnes to China.

Freeport, which runs one of the world’s biggest copper mines in Papua, clinched a deal with the Indonesian government late last month to allow the miner to resume copper concentrate exports and end a six-month tax dispute.

“It will be the first export shipment this year,” Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik Soetjipto told Reuters in a text. “Hopefully all administration matters can be finished according to the schedule.”

Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Pullin

