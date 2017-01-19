FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia seeks guarantees from govt over new mining rules - spokesman
January 19, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 7 months ago

Freeport Indonesia seeks guarantees from govt over new mining rules - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government as it transfers to a special mining permit, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The copper miner is seeking a guarantee of rights and that the taxes it pays will remain the same, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said.

"A fiscal guarantee and a law guarantee that are the same as (in) a Contract of Work."

Indonesia recently introduced new rules for the mining sector, which call for foreign miners to convert from an existing contract of work to a special mining permit to continue operating. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Susan Thomas)

