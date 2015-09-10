Indonesia to allow mine contract extension talks to begin 5-10 yrs before expiry -minister

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Indonesian government plans to revise a mining regulation to allow miners to start contract extension talks five to ten years before a concession contract’s expiry, at least doubling the time allowed from the current two years.

“There are some contracts of work that will expire. This will give the chance to propose extension, such as for Freeport and Vale,” energy and mines minister Sudirman Said told reporters on Thursday.

Freeport’s current mining contract is due to expire in 2021. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Tom Hogue)