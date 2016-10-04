FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia may allow miners a further 3-5 years to build smelters -minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Indonesia may allow miners a further 3-5 years to build smelters -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia may give mining companies a further three to five years to complete smelter projects before banning mineral exports, the country's mining minister said on Tuesday, amid government discussions of revisions to rules on the sector.

Miners that have not built smelters within five years could have their permits revoked, minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters.

"We will provide an opportunity to companies building smelters, in the form of a relaxation in stages, in accordance with progress on smelter development," Pandjaitan said. "They will also have to pay an export tax that we will impose in stages according to their smelter development progress."

The change would be a potential breakthrough to miners like U.S. giant Freeport McMoRan Inc., which under existing rules would not be allowed to export copper concentrate beyond January 2017. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.