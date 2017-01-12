FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Indonesia eases export ban on nickel ore, bauxite
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 7 months ago

Indonesia eases export ban on nickel ore, bauxite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Thursday eased a ban on exports of mineral ores to allow mineral concentrates, as well as nickel ore and bauxite, to be shipped from the key global supplier.

"Where, considering their installed (smelter) capacity, they can't absorb production, (ore) will be allowed to be sold overseas," Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters, referring to nickel ore and bauxite.

Nickel prices in London fell as much as 3 percent on the news. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Randy Fabi)

