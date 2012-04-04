FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia mine export tax aimed at curbing output boom
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia mine export tax aimed at curbing output boom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government is considering a hefty tax this year on mining exports to curb a production boom as miners are trying to overexploit resources before a 2014 law that will require raw ore to be upgraded, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

“Ever since we issued a mining law in 2009, miners have reacted by increasing their production multiple times, exploiting and exporting everything they’ve got...This is dangerous and we need to curb that,” Thamrin Sihite, director general for coal and minerals at the mining industry, told Reuters.

Indonesia plans to impose a 25 percent export tax on coal and base metals this year, jumping to 50 percent in 2013, another industry ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday, one of a raft of regulations aimed at increasing government revenues that have worried global mining companies.

“We issued a ministerial regulation in February to ban unprocessed mineral ores and this new export tax regulation...We hope the tax will reduce the export rush further. But I can’t tell you when it will be issued,” Sihite added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.