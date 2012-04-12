Indonesia's industry min wants mining export tax soon

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia should quickly impose a tax on mining exports, the country’s industry minister said on Thursday, in comments likely to worry miners in the world’s top exporter of thermal coal and tin.

“The mining export tax has to be imposed as soon as possible,” Mohamad S. Hidayat told Reuters.

Government officials have previously said a 25 percent tax on mining exports is being considered for this year, and a 50 percent tax for next year, though miners and industry analysts have speculated that such plans are likely to be toned down.