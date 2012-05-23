FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia exempts 2 miners from unprocessed ore export ban
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia exempts 2 miners from unprocessed ore export ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia granted permission to miners PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) and PT Sebuku Lateritic Iron Ores to export unprocessed ore, despite a new regulation intended to stop raw mineral exports, the trade ministry said on Wednesday.

The two companies are the first to be approved from 20 that have applied for exemption from the regulation that was announced earlier this month, a senior trade ministry official said.

“The trade ministry has approved two companies as registered mineral exporters ie PT Antam and PT Sebuku Lateritic Iron Ores. The two companies can export mineral ores abroad,” he said. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim COghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.